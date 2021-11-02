Phillipa Soo Joins Andy Fickman's ONE TRUE LOVES

Phillipa Soo has been announced to join Andy Fickman's new romantic drama One True Loves.

Variety reports that the film will also star Simu Liu and Luke Bracey. The film is the screen adaption of Taylor Jenkin Reid's bestselling novel of the same name.

The film follows high school sweethearts Emma and Jesse, played by Soo and Bracey, who leave their small town to travel the world while they're still young. However, once Jesse goes missing in a helicopter crash on their anniversary, Emma is left on her own. Four years later, she is engaged to her childhood best friend (Liu) while running her parents bookshop. The plot takes a turn once they find out that Jesse is alive, forcing Emma to make a decision she never suspected.

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. Soo can be seen portraying Eliza in the recording of Hamilton on Disney+. After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. In 2007, Soo originated the title role in the Broadway production of Amelie. Most recently, Soo appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, which ran from November 2017 to March 2018.

In 2013 she was cast in a small recurring role in the NBC television series Smash as the character Lexi. She can also be seen portraying Nadine in the film Broken Hearts Gallery and portraying THE VOICE of Chang'e in the Netflix animated film, Over the Moon.