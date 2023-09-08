Phaedra Parks Joins Bravo's MARRIED TO MEDICINE; Watch the RHOA Alum in New Season 10 Preview

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is returning to Bravo, but she won't be holding a peach!

Parks is joining the cast of Married to Medicine, which is set to return to Bravo on November 5. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Also returning this season is Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Toya Bush-Harris. Additionally, Quad Webb will be returning to the group with other new cast member Lateasha Lunceford, the wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Dr. Alicia Egolum joins as a friend of the ladies, ET reports.

“Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, Michael Beck, Paul Yuan, and James Smith-Hill serving as Executive Producers.

Watch Phaedra Parks in the Married to Medicine teaser here: