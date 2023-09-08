Phaedra Parks Joins Bravo's MARRIED TO MEDICINE; Watch the RHOA Alum in New Season 10 Preview

Married to Medicine is set to return to Bravo on November 5.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Phaedra Parks Joins Bravo's MARRIED TO MEDICINE; Watch the RHOA Alum in New Season 10 Preview

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks is returning to Bravo, but she won't be holding a peach!

Parks is joining the cast of Married to Medicine, which is set to return to Bravo on November 5. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.

Also returning this season is Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Toya Bush-Harris. Additionally, Quad Webb will be returning to the group with other new cast member Lateasha Lunceford, the wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Dr. Alicia Egolum joins as a friend of the ladies, ET reports.

“Married to Medicine” is produced by FremantleMedia NORTH AMERICA and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, Michael Beck, Paul Yuan, and James Smith-Hill serving as Executive Producers.

Watch Phaedra Parks in the Married to Medicine teaser here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Matt Rifes New Stand-Up Special Is Coming to Netflix Photo
Matt Rife's New Stand-Up Special Is Coming to Netflix

Comedian Matt Rife will film his hour-long Netflix comedy special debut on September 22nd and 23rd at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington DC during his sold-out 260+ date ProbleMATTic World Tour. Now in his first Netflix comedy special, Matt leaves no topic untouched - from crystals to social media trolls - and no audience member spared. 

2
Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, & Sheria Irving Win Awards For BOBCAT MORETTI Photo
Tim Realbuto, Vivica A. Fox, & Sheria Irving Win Awards For BOBCAT MORETTI

Matt Peters (“Orange Is The New Black”) took home Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work as Charlie Moretti, Bobby’s tough brother. And Sheria Irving (FX’s “Kindred”; BET’s “Twenties”; and Broadway’s “Romeo and Juliet”) took home the 2023 honor for Best Actress In A Supporting Role for her performance as Lacey Harris, Bobby’s love interest.

3
Oprah Sets Next CBS Interview Special Photo
Oprah Sets Next CBS Interview Special

Scrolling through social media can make people unhappy, Oprah Winfrey tells CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell in an interview for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING. Winfrey and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks have co-authored a book in which they explore what it takes to live a happier life. Watch a video preview!

4
Wynonna Judd Will Host CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY Special on NBC Photo
Wynonna Judd Will Host CHRISTMAS AT THE OPRY Special on NBC

Featuring the best and brightest voices in country music, the festive two-hour special “Christmas at the Opry” will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and the biggest hits. Wynonna will host the highly anticipated musical event featuring performances in front of a live audience of country music fans.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'
Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'Chris Stapleton Releases New Song 'Think I'm In Love With You'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date AnnouncedCher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; Release Date Announced
HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'HARU NEMURI Drops New Single 'I Refuse'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
THE BOOK OF MORMON