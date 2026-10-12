Pete Price to Play Hometown Show at Winmarleigh House

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Warrington singer and guitarist Pete Price will be bringing back his internationally acclaimed show to his hometown next month.

The 'acoustic blues virtuoso' (The Guardian) is in demand across the world having built a fanbase over many years at festivals and concerts across the UK, Europe and North America.

Last year, he was also delighted to be presented with an award at the Rory Gallagher Festival in Donegal for services to music in Ireland.

But Price particularly thrives while performing intimate gigs on his doorstep – and he will be doing just that when he returns to Winmarleigh House on Friday, 27 November.

He said: 'I've been playing guitar since I was a teenager and have had the privilege of performing all over the world.

'But nothing gives me a greater pleasure than stepping on stage in my hometown.

'This show, towards Christmas time, has become something of a tradition, and I'm very fortunate that I have fans that travel from all over Europe and even further afield to join me in Warrington.

'That support is something I never take for granted, and it makes the performance really special as the audience consists of both people I know from the Warrington area and friendly faces from far and wide.'

Warrington born and bred and still a Thelwall resident, Price's concerts and performances demonstrate a mind-boggling mastery of the acoustic guitar.

Audiences are taken on strange and exotic journeys from the folk and country blues style of Robert Johnson, Blind Willie McTell, and Leadbelly, and then into jazz, Latin and world music.

Price first found his love for guitar when he was just 12. He then became a professional musician in his 40s – playing and touring ever since.

The gifted performer has become particularly well known on the Irish festival scene and also has a dedicated following in Italy and Norway.

These days, he also teaches music locally to help inspire the next generation.

Event Details

Pete Price will perform at Winmarleigh House in Winmarleigh Street on Friday, 27 November, and tickets are on sale now. Call 01925 442345 or visit culturewarrington.org/whats-on/peter-price.

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