Peppa Pig: My First Album And Debut Single 'Bing Bong Zoo' Launch This Summer

Get ready to celebrate as Entertainment One's ("eOne") global preschool superstar, Peppa Pig, makes her long-awaited musical debut this summer with the release of Peppa Pig: My First Album on July 19, 2019. Fans can pre-order the album today here and instantly receive a download of the fan favorite song "Bing Bong Zoo" with each purchase.

Set to make a big splash with families around the world, Peppa Pig: My First Album is a compilation of 16 newly recorded music tracks in English language. It includes extended versions of much loved songs from the animated series composed by Julian Nott such as "Bing Bong Zoo," "Rainbow, Rainbow" and "Jumping in Muddy Puddles," alongside fresh compositions by Paul Moessl created especially for the album. Harley Bird, THE VOICE of Peppa Pig, sings on several tracks and little piggies will love to sing along with Peppa herself, as well as other children.

Peppa Pig My First Album is a delightful mix of toe-tapping dance numbers like Peppa Party Time and relaxing melodies such as Peppa's Lullaby that capture all the charm of the much-loved TV series and is sure to become the perfect soundtrack for families to enjoy at home, on-the-go and at parties.

Peppa Pig follows the daily adventures of Peppa, a loveable, cheeky little piggy who lives with her little brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig. Peppa's favorite things include playing games, dressing up, days out and jumping in muddy puddles. Her adventures always end happily with loud snorts of laughter. The award-winning animated series for children is popular with families across the globe and is broadcast in over 180 territories and translated into over 40 languages.

Peppa Pig: My First Album is available to preorder now

Watch the video for "Bing Bong Zoo"

Stream the song "Bing Bong Zoo"





