Peacock to Release New SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Docuseries

The four-part docuseries spotlights different elements of the show’s history and legacy, exploring the intricacies of the legendary sketch comedy series.
Featuring more than 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic hallmarks of the American late night comedy institution. Executive produced by Academy and Emmy Award winner Morgan Neville, each episode reveals new insights into the show’s rich history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers’ room to the famed audition process. All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night will premiere on Peacock on January 16.
With unprecedented access to the show’s archives and talent, each episode brings a distinct lens to their dynamic subjects, embracing the unique vision of their award-winning directors: Emmy Award winner Robert Alexander (Ep 101), Academy Award winner Marshall Curry (Ep 102), Emmy Nominee Neil Berkeley (Ep 103) and Emmy Nominee Jason Zeldes (Ep 104).
Along with SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, stream every season of SNL, exclusively on Peacock. New SNL episodes also stream live on Peacock, in addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT). SNL will also mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime special on Sunday, February 16, on NBC and Peacock.
