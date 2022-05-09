Peacock to Live Stream Eurovision Song Contest Exclusively in the U.S.

Beginning tomorrow, the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, both live and on-demand. This is the second year in a row that Peacock has exclusively streamed the Eurovision Song Contest in the United States.

Eurovision is the world's largest song contest held annually. Fans can expect breathtaking performances from some of the world's best singers and songwriters.

Eurovision 2022 Dates

First Semi-Final: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 3:00 PM ET

Second Semi-Final: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 3:00 PM ET

Grand Final: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 3:00 PM ET

This year, Eurovision superfan Johnny Weir will host the Peacock stream of the song contest live from Los Angeles. Weir will be providing commentary and pop-ins throughout the stream. Weir is a two-time Olympian and serves as a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive Originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal's unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world's largest live music event. It is organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world's foremost alliance of public service media (PSM). The competition, in which participating Member broadcasters of the EBU send a new song to represent their nation, takes place annually in the country that won the previous edition.

The event is produced by the EBU together with the broadcaster which sent the winning song. 40 broadcasters are taking part in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin following Italy's win with the song "Zitti e buoni" by Måneskin in 2021.

The Eurovision Song Contest has taken place every year since 1956 except in 2020 when the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 27 countries have won the competition at least once. The 2019 competition reached over 180 million TV viewers in over 40 markets and millions more online.