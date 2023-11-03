Peacock Will Officially Stream Uncensored Versions of All Future Bravo Reunions

During Friday’s “Ask Andy” panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Andy Cohen REVEALED that Peacock will now stream uncensored versions of all future Bravo reunions.

Following success with uncensored reunions of BELOW DECK Sailing Yacht, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and Vanderpump Rules, Peacock and Bravo are partnering to provide this additional benefit to its avid viewers.

Uncensored reunions will stream on Peacock the day following their Bravo airdate.

Peacock is the official streaming home of Bravo with all Bravo series available to stream next-day.

Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo