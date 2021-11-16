Peacock Surprise Releases REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Early

Under the stars in Malibu, Calif., last night, Peacock unveiled a series of announcements for its Original series at an immersive experience anchored by the upcoming launch of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, including a surprise drop of the highly anticipated series three days early. The first three episodes are streaming NOW on Peacock.

Peacock turned the sprawling Santa Monica mountains into the wanderlust of Turks and Caicos for the evening with a Yacht-themed exclusive event for press and superfans. Leaving no stone (or conch shell) unturned, the streaming platform created a one-of-a-kind experience for pop culture enthusiasts.

TV personality and celeb stylist Brad Goreski was on-hand to serve as host and moderator for the evening.

The event included a moderated Q&A by Goreski with stars of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" including Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Kyle Richards of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Eileen Davidson made a surprise appearance to reveal the first-ever DAYS OF OUR LIVES holiday movie, DAYS OF OUR LIVES: A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS, which is set to stream December 16. DAYS OF OUR LIVES: A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS follows Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -- but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming.

Kyle Richards REVEALED a first-look at the upcoming Peacock Original holiday movie, "THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE," starring Richards and Betsy Brandt, streaming Thursday, December 9.