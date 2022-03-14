Peacock Sets GIRLS5EVA Season Two Release Date

Season 2 of Peacock's GIRLS5EVA will premiere on Thursday, May 5 with three episodes at launch and weekly on Thursdays.

This news was announced out of SXSW in Austin, TX where stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and showrunner/EP Meredith Scardino participated in a panel discussion hosted by moderator and GIRLS5EVA guest star, Andrew Rannells.

The series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reuniting to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms.

"Season 2 of 'Girls5eva' answers the simple question: What would happen if 'Girls5eva' was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms," Scardino said.

Watch a first look at season two here: