Peacock Rounds Out Cast of Upcoming QUEER AS FOLK Reboot

Peacock's drama series Queer As Folk, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, has cast Academy Award and Emmy-nominated actress Juliette Lewis (she/her) as a recurring guest star.

Ed Begley Jr. (he/him), Armand Fields (they/them), Chris Renfro (they/them), Eric Graise (he/him), Sachin Bhatt (he/him) and Benito Skinner (he/him) have also been cast in recurring guest star roles.

The highly anticipated reimagined drama, based on the groundbreaking British series, comes from Creator/Executive Producer Stephen Dunn, Executive Producer Jaclyn Moore, and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The new additions join the recently announced Kim Cattrall, Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O'Connell.

