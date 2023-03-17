Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock Renews BEL-AIR For Third Season

Bel-Air is breaking records on the platform as Peacock’s most-watched original sophomore series to date. 

Mar. 17, 2023  

Peacock's record-breaking drama series BEL-AIR has been renewed for a third season. Inspired by Morgan Cooper's lauded short film, BEL-AIR is a modern-day reimagining of the iconic culture-defining '90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Following its launch on Peacock last year as the streamer's most-watched original premiere, Bel-Air is once again breaking records on the platform as Peacock's most-watched original sophomore series to date.

BEL-AIR is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Westbrook Studios. Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

New episodes stream Thursdays through April 27. Season two stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Season two saw the return of Tatyana Ali, who played the original Ashley Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and makes a recurring guest star appearance.

Morgan Cooper (executive producer) wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer, debuting the video on social media in March 2019 and quickly went viral. The trailer currently has over 7.5 million views on YouTube.

The season three renewal of BEL-AIR joins the additional renewals of Peacock Original series POKER FACE, PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN, WOLF LIKE ME, KILLING IT, DR. DEATH and WE ARE LADY PARTS.



