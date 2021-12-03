Peacock Picks Up SUPERNATURAL ACADEMY Animated Series

Peacock has announced it is expanding its animated programming with a full season order of the all-new original YA fantasy series Supernatural Academy, produced by 41 Entertainment.

The series is the book adaptation of best-selling series "The Supernatural Academy" from Jaymin Eve, chronicling an otherworldly adventure of sisters marked at birth. One twin sister was raised in the Supernatural world, confident and popular.

The other was raised in the human world, an offbeat outsider. Now they're about to be reunited at the Supernatural Academy, and neither one of them is thrilled about it. These adversarial twins will have to learn to get over their differences and trust each other in order to save themselves - and save the world!

"It is so incredible to see my original story come to life in this high-quality animation project," said Jaymin Eve, author of best-selling series 'The Supernatural Academy.' "I am so grateful to both Peacock and 41 Entertainment for believing in me and I am sure that all of the fans of the books are anxiously marking January 20th on their diaries."

Supernatural Academy premieres Thursday, January 20, 2022 on Peacock.