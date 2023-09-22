Peacock Cancels PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN; Reversing Season Two Renewal

Peacock has cancelled their Pitch Perfect spin-off series, Bumper In Berlin, after one season.

Deadline reports that while a second season renewal was annouced for the series in January, Peacock has reversed the decision.

The cancellation is due to the delay from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has led to a long gap between seasons. After season one premiered in November of 2022, it still had not picked back up on production in May 2022 when the writers' stirke began. The delay severely impacted Peacock's release schedule and budget that had been in place.

The series was based on the hit franchise from Universal Pictures and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Season one premiered on November 23, 2022.

Season one featured stars Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova and Jameela Jamil.

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN scored the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history, as it was watched by more accounts in its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy at the time of its premiere.

In the new series for Peacock, several years after we last saw him in “Pitch Perfect,” Adam Devine’s Bumper Allen moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.