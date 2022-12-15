Peacock Announces 2022 BACK THAT YEAR UP Starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson
The special will premiere December 23.
Peacock announced the end of year special 2022 BACK THAT YEAR UP, starring Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will premiere December 23. The special is an edgy, insightful, and hilarious clip-driven retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but was only marginally better than the debacle that was 2021. Hart likes to have the last comedic word on the year 2022 and invites along SNL's Kenan Thompson as his comedic wing man
The two comedians deliver unfiltered takes on everything from politics to pop culture to social media and sports. The special will feature drop-ins from Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Lauren Lapkus, Amber Ruffin and Roy Wood Jr.
The special marks the second annual year-end special produced by Hartbeat, Hart's global media company, for Peacock. This follows the success of 2021's special, '2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart.'
"I couldn't let the holidays pass without giving my fans one more gift, so here it is... 2022 Back that Year Up. My Hartbeat team and I scoured the internet for the best clips, hysterical moments and embarrassing bloopers that encapsulate the fire storm that was 2022. Kenan and I are going to make you laugh, cry and most importantly, ready to ring in the New Year and start this all over again for 2023," Hart said.
"Anytime my bro comes callin' I'm there! Always a mountain of laughs with this guy, and shoutout to the entire team that helped us put this recap together! I think you're gonna love it! Happy New Year," Thompson said.
In '2022 Back That Year Up,' Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson review the funniest moments of 2022 in an edgy, insightful, and hilarious clip-driven retrospective of a year that began with so much promise but was only marginally better than the debacle that was 2021.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 14, 2022
On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022
Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022
Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022
Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022
Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!