Paul Simon Tribute Concert to Premiere on CBS

HOMEWARD BOUND: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE SONGS OF PAUL SIMON premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21 (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., ET/PT).

Dec. 14, 2022  

HOMEWARD BOUND: A GRAMMY® SALUTE TO THE SONGS OF Paul Simon premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21 (9 p.m. - 11 p.m., ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The two-hour special tribute features a star-studded performer lineup of GRAMMY-winning artists, past nominees and iconic voices including Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Eric Church, Rhiannon Giddens, Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Angélique Kidjo, Ledisi, Little Big Town, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, Sting, Take 6, Irma Thomas, Shaggy and Jimmy Cliff, Trombone Shorty, and Stevie Wonder, who will all pay homage to Simon's legendary career.

Presenters and special appearances include Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, Elton John, Folake Olowofoyeku, and Oprah Winfrey.



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season Photo
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Ramón Rodríguez Stars in ABCs WILL TRENT Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Ramón Rodríguez Stars in ABC's WILL TRENT Series Trailer
“Will Trent” stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood. Watch the new video trailer now!
Justin Guarini Leads SUPERKITTIES Series on Disney Junior Photo
Justin Guarini Leads SUPERKITTIES Series on Disney Junior
Voicing the recurring comedic villains in the series are Justin Guarini ('American Idol') as Cat Burglar, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's 'Aladdin') as Mr. Puppypaws, Ruth Pferdehirt ('Finding Nemo: The Musical') as Lab Rat, and Isabella Crovetti ('Vampirina') as Zsa-Zsa the cockatoo. Watch a new video from the series now!

Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'Jacquees Taps Summer Walker & 6LACK for Brand New Song 'Tell Me It's Over'
December 14, 2022

On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.
VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet CostumeVIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume
December 14, 2022

Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder To Think, 'YELLOWJACKETS') Announces New EP 'Second Sleep'
December 14, 2022

Second Sleep follows a busy year for the film and television composer, and Shudder to Think frontman. Early this year, Lakeshore Records released Blood Hive, the original score from the SHOWTIME series YELLOWJACKETS featuring music composed by Craig and his frequent collaborator Anna Waronker (that dog.).
HBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third SeasonHBO Max Renews THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS For A Third Season
December 14, 2022

Created by Emmy-nominated writer/producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. Season two picks up with the students returning after their fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one.
VIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOEVIDEO: Jordan E. Cooper Urges Audiences to See AIN'T NO MO' on MORNING JOE
December 14, 2022

Jordan E. Cooper appeared on Morning Joe this morning to urge audiences to see his play, Ain't No Mo', to save it from its December 18 closing date. During the interview, Cooper, who is the youngest Black playwright in Broadway history, discussed the economic problems that the show has faced during its Broadway run. Watch the video interview now!
