Paul Simon Tribute Concert to Premiere on CBS

On the heels of his eagerly awaited album release, Sincerely For You, R&B superstar and multi-platinum singer Jacquees unveils his anticipation-setter new single “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring 6LACK and Summer Walker. acquees’ latest music offering sweeps in a magnetic force of feel-good R&B Soul.

December 14, 2022

Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.