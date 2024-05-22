Paul Bettany to Reprise Role as 'Vision' in New Marvel Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Variety, Paul Bettany will be reprising his role as Vision in a currently untitled Marvel series from Terry Matalas.

The new series will be helmed by Matalas, who recently was the showrunner for Star Trek: Picard with Patrick Stewart. This show marks the first new Marvel series in the works for two years, following a restructuring in the television output of the company. It is set to release in 2026.

We last saw Vision in the 2021 series WandaVision, following his death in Avengers: Infinity War. Another WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along, will be hitting Disney+ later this year. That series stars Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke.

Since last appearing as Vision, Bettany has appeared on Broadway in The Collaboration, starring alongside Jeremy Pope. Both actors will be reprising their roles in a film version of the play. Bettany will also be appearing in a new film adaptation of Peter Shaffer's play Amadeus.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

