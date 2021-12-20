Patti LuPone to Appear on CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast

Patti LuPone will appear on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" special, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry will headline the program live from her new Las Vegas residency, along with other special guests, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and many more.

For the first time ever, CNN's "New Year's Eve Live," will include reports from Puerto Rico's famous district of Old San Juan. CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman and his daughter, Newsy anchor Lindsay Tuchman, will report live from the local festivities, which will be the first U.S. destination to ring in the new year at 11:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 a.m. AST.

Airing Friday, December 31st starting at 8p.m. ET on CNN and CNN International with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen live from Times Square, Gary and Lindsay will share the Puerto Rican holiday spirit while celebrating the capital city of San Juan's 500th anniversary.