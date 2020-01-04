'Parasite' Takes Home Best Picture Award at 2020 National Society of Film Critics Awards; Full List!
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The National Society of Film Critics named 'Parasite' Best Picture at its 2020 awards ceremony.
Other major wins included Claire Mathon for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, and Mary Kay Place for Diane.
Full List of Winners:
Best Picture: Parasite
Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Best Actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Best Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite
Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics
Best Nonfiction Film: Honeyland
Film Heritage Award: Museum of Modern Art
Film Heritage Award: Rialto Pictures
Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.
Parasite is a South Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joon-ho, who also wrote the film's story and co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam, and follows the members of a poor household scheming to become the employees of a much wealthier family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.
The National Society of Film Critics counts among its members many of the country's leading film critics. Its purpose is to promote the mutual interests of film criticism and filmmaking.
Founded in l966, the Society differs from other critical associations in a number of significant ways. In the first place, it is truly national. Its members include critics from major papers in Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Denver. Its members also include the critics not just of THE WALL Street Journal, The Nation, and The New Yorker, but also of THE VILLAGE Voice, The Boston Herald, and prominent online sites. Second, membership is by election.