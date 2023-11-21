Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus

The full season of Drag Race Germany is now available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic' Photo 4 Dick Van Dyke Special Coming to CBS to Celebrate '98 Years of Magic'

Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus

Drag Race Germany has crowned their first ever drag superstar, Pandora Nox, in the finale episode on WOW Presents Plus — with Pandora making her-story!

As part of the top three finalists for the inaugural season of Drag Race Germany, Pandora Nox went up against Metamorkid and Yvonne Nightstand in the finale episode, before ultimately being crowned the winner. 

The full season of Drag Race Germany is now available to stream on WOW Presents Plus. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
NIGHT OF THE CAREGIVER Starring Natalie Denise Sperl And Eileen Dietz Now Streaming On Tub Photo
NIGHT OF THE CAREGIVER Starring Natalie Denise Sperl And Eileen Dietz Now Streaming On Tubi, Amazon Prime And Vudu

'Night of the Caregiver' starring Natalie Denise Sperl and Eileen Dietz is now streaming on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Experience chills and thrills as a hospice nurse uncovers a demonic presence in an isolated house. Don't miss this horror movie with award-winning actresses.

2
Disney+ Cancels THE MUPPETS MAYHEM After One Season Photo
Disney+ Cancels THE MUPPETS MAYHEM After One Season

Disney has cancelled The Muppets Mayhem after one season. The musical series joins other cancelled projects on the streamer this year, alongside The Spiderwick Chronicles, National Treasure, and more. The series followed The Electric Mayhem as they went on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

3
What to Stream on Max This Holiday Season - Full List of Christmas Movies Photo
What to Stream on Max This Holiday Season - Full List of Christmas Movies

In addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'Elf” this season, viewers can enjoy the holiday spirit with films on Max including “A Christmas Story,” “Holiday Harmony,” “The Polar Express,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,' discovery+ Original “A Christmas Open House,” OWN’s “A Chestnut Family Christmas,” and more.

4
CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Expand ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S. Photo
CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres Expand ScreenX Network with New Locations Across the U.S.

CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres are expanding the ScreenX network with new locations across the U.S., including Portland, Texas in 2024 and Joplin, Texas in 2025.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'Video: Veeze Shares New Video for 'Lick'
Michael Nau to Release New Studio Album 'Accompany' in DecemberMichael Nau to Release New Studio Album 'Accompany' in December
Singer-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday SongSinger-Songwriter Patricia Vonne Releases Holiday Song
Video: Wisp Drops Video For Breakout Hit 'Your Face'Video: Wisp Drops Video For Breakout Hit 'Your Face'

Videos

Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!