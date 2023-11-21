Pandora Nox Wins DRAG RACE GERMANY Season 1 on WOW Presents Plus

Drag Race Germany has crowned their first ever drag superstar, Pandora Nox, in the finale episode on WOW Presents Plus — with Pandora making her-story!

As part of the top three finalists for the inaugural season of Drag Race Germany, Pandora Nox went up against Metamorkid and Yvonne Nightstand in the finale episode, before ultimately being crowned the winner.

The full season of Drag Race Germany is now available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.