Pamela Adlon Joins Pete Davidson In New Judd Apatow Comedy

According to Deadline, Pamela Adlon is set to join Pete Davidson in the previously reported Judd Apatow comedy. The film will be based on Davidson's life, including losing his firefighter father on 9/11. This will be Apatow's first film since Trainwreck. The cast also includes Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow and Bel Powley.

Davidson has co-wrote the film's script with Apatow and Dave Sirus. The film will be produced by Apatow and BARRY Mendel. Universal Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Davidson, who is a cast member on Saturday Night Live, has been in the news a lot lately. First for his relationship with Ariana Grande, which led to a surprise engagement and a high-profile breakup. Davidson also angered conservatives when he made fun of the eyepatch Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw, who lost his eye in an explosion in Afghanistan. More recently, Davidson tweeted something that indicated he might harm himself, leading to him being checked on by police and friends.

Read more about the news from Deadline here!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You