Paley Center Presents An Evening with Derek Hough and Julianne Hough

The Paley Center for Media today announced a new addition to its PaleyLive LA fall season: An Evening with Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. This exciting program will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 7:00pm at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location.

"We're thrilled to celebrate and welcome Derek Hough and Julianne Hough to the Paley Center stage," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President and CEO. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than with these beloved entertainers who have captured the hearts of television audiences across the country."

"We look forward to sharing stories from our work on television including Holidays with the Houghs at the Paley Center," said Derek Hough and Julianne Hough. "It promises to be a special evening!"

Since first rising to international acclaim over a decade ago, Emmy Award - winners Derek Hough and Julianne Hough have conquered all facets of entertainment - from television and movies, to music and the concert stage. They have each amassed a critically acclaimed list of credits that has firmly established them among the most celebrated, and versatile, performing artists of our time. In anticipation of their upcoming NBC special, Holidays with the Houghs, the Paley Center is pleased to honor their body of work on television, including their work on the series World of Dance, America's Got Talent, and Dancing with the Stars; the hit television productions Hairspray Live! and Grease Live!; and much more. The Paley Center will screen highlights of their dynamic television appearances, followed by a conversation with both on the Paley Center stage.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets for An Evening with Derek Hough and Julianne Hough will go on sale to Paley Center Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members today at 9:00 am. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on October 24 at 9:00 am; and to the general public on October 25 at 9:00 am. PaleyLive events often sell out to Paley Center Members before tickets go on sale to the general public. Paley Members enjoy presale access and ticket discounts. Become a Member today, and get tickets to this event before the general public. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership including early access to purchase tickets, please visit paley.me/join.

For more information on this event please visit paleycenter.org.





