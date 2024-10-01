PULP FICTION Returning to Theaters for 30th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, PULP FICTION. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.

In celebration of the cinematic masterpiece’s 30th anniversary, PULP FICTION will return to the big screen in October for special presentations featuring pristine new 35mm prints in select theatres across the U.S. In addition, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD in a 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition on December 3, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Hailed for its “combination of gorgeous dialogue, genre-literacy, guns, and gore” (Times UK) as well as its “smart, offbeat, strangely sexy cast” (Chicago Tribune), PULP FICTION became a cultural phenomenon that redefined cinema. The Miramax film took home the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or, the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature, the Oscar® for Best Original Screenplay, and dozens of additional awards. The star-studded cast includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis.

PULP FICTION will be presented on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ in a new Limited-Edition set that also includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals.

Fans can experience PULP FICTION back on the big screen in glorious 35mm at the following theatres*:

Vista (Los Angeles) 10/4 - 10/10 Music Box (IL) 10/6, 10/8, 10/10 Artcraft (IN) 10/6, 10/9 Coolidge (MA) 10/6, 10/9 Alamo South Lamar (TX) 10/1, 10/2 Trylon (MN) 10/3, 10/5, 10/6 Metrograph (NY) 10/4, 10/5, 10/6 Hollywood (OR) 10/10 Plaza (GA) 10/6, 10/7, 10/10

*Note that theatre locations and dates are subject to change.

Synopsis

Critics and audiences worldwide hailed PULP FICTION as the star-studded movie that redefined cinema in the 20th century. Writer-director Quentin Tarantino delivers an unforgettable cast of characters— including a pair of low-rent hit men (John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson), a gangster's wife (Uma Thurman), and a desperate prize-fighter (Bruce Willis)—in a wildly entertaining and exhilarating adventure of violence and redemption.

Comments