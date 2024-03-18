POOHNIVERSE Film Will Feature Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios, the makers of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 1 & 2, bring you a new cinematic world titled The Twisted Childhood Universe.

The new chilling cinematic universe will feature previously announced stand-alone films Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Pinocchio Unstrung and introduce new characters such as Sleeping Beauty, The Mad Hatter, and Rabbit from Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey. All of these characters will culminate in the upcoming film POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE in 2025 when the monsters join forces to takedown the world.

Producer of Jagged Edge Productions Rhys Frake-Waterfield explains, "It will be complete carnage. We are heavily influenced by Freddy Vs Jason and The Avengers. We would love to see a horror movie where the villains group together and are going after their survivors. We have some incredible set pieces in mind and some sequences I think will truly shock people. THE MOVIES we are working on now as stand alones are all building towards POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE."

Scott Chambers, Producer of Jagged Edge Production, adds "Similar to The Avengers we will follow Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell joining forces to wreak havoc. We are working with a larger scale budget on this one and are excited for what the future will hold. When you see the stand alone movies you will see the easter eggs hinting toward the crossover. Some of the villains also will not see eye to eye which will allow for some carnage within the group in some epic sequence of monster vs monster."

Rhys Frake-Waterfield is set to direct. Casting is to include Scott Chambers returning as Christopher Robin, Megan Plactio as Wendy Darling, Roxanne Mckee as Xana, Lewis Santer as Tigger. More casting announcements to come. Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as Executive Producers.

POOHNIVERSE: MONSTERS ASSEMBLE is a Jagged Edge Production with ITN Studios and Premiere Entertainment handling sales.

The latest film from ITN Studios & Jagged Edge Productions Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 hits theaters March 26, 27, 28th from Fathom Events. Tickets for Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 can be purchased online at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. The end credits will feature an exclusive look at the POOHNIVERSE: MONSTER'S ASSEMBLE.

About ITN Studios

ITN Studios is an independent studio which finances, produces, and distributes quality entertainment, specializing in commercially driven branded genre films. ITN has rapidly grown into a leading distributor of independent film. ITN distributes a variety of films theatrically, physically, digitally, and on television. ITN proudly handles a library of nearly 1,000 films, including several TV series. Please visit www.itnfilms.net for more information.

About Jagged Edge Productions

Jagged Edge Productions is a production company that produces feature length films mostly in the horror genre. The company's mission is to continue to make indie films that are sold and recognized globally.