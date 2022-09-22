POKEMON ULTIMATE JOURNEYS: THE SERIES to Premiere on Netflix in October

The Pokémon Company International announced that the upcoming season of "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" will premiere October 21, 2022, exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. The 25th season of the globally popular animation will follow Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, as well as Goh and Chloe, as they embark on their latest adventures in the Pokémon world.

The season features approximately 54 episodes, with an initial release of 12 episodes this October followed by three additional episode releases on Netflix in 2023. The dates for the subsequent episode releases will be announced closer to their launches. The Pokémon Company International gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming season earlier this year with a global reveal trailer.

The stakes are higher than ever for Ash, Goh and Chloe as they advance toward their goals! As the Pokémon World Coronation Series tournament heats up, intensive training is in store for Ash, Pikachu and their Pokémon friends. Meanwhile, Goh embarks on a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. And as Chloe and Eevee learn about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take, will they be able to come to a decision about its future? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past and more Pokémon discoveries to be made!

Fans can stay tuned to the official Pokémon YouTube channel for future "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" trailer reveals in the coming weeks.

Before the 25th season launch, a new Pokémon animated special "Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles" will also debut exclusively on Netflix tomorrow, September 23. Inspired by the popular Pokémon Legends: Arceus video game, "Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles" follows Ash, his Pikachu, and friends on exciting adventures through the Sinnoh region.

The English-language version of "Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles" premiered at a screening event at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London and now fans can stream it beginning tomorrow in most markets around the world outside of Japan and Korea, exclusively on Netflix.

A visit to the Sinnoh region turns into a high-stakes adventure when Ash, Pikachu, and friends join forces with powerful Pokémon to confront a looming threat! When Ash, Goh, and Dawn receive a mysterious message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they meet up with Brock and head to Mount Coronet to investigate.

There, they find a rampaging Heatran and the commanders of Team Galactic, who are determined to find their missing leader by opening a gate between dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Cynthia on their side, our heroes have lots of help, but they'll need all they can get to save Sinnoh from being destroyed!

Watch the new music video here: