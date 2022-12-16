Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
POKEMON Reveals New Animated Series

POKEMON Reveals New Animated Series

The new series will premiere across markets in 2023 and beyond.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The Pokémon Company group announced a new Pokémon animated series that will follow a never-before-seen storyline and characters - including dual protagonists named Liko and Roy in the Japanese version of the series - as they set off on action-packed adventures across the Pokémon world.

The new series will premiere across markets in 2023 and beyond, and it will feature Paldea first partner Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, as well as the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form. Fans can look forward to unraveling the mysteries of the Pokémon world - from exciting Trainer battles to fun Pokémon encounters.

The upcoming story will debut after the current season of the Pokémon animation, "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series," which features Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

Following Ash's historic win as Pokémon World Champion - the culmination of his adventures spanning 25 seasons - fans can commemorate his storied journey with a collection of special episodes to conclude "Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series." These episodes will feature fan-favorite Pokémon and characters, including Misty and Brock, and they will provide a glimpse at what the future may hold for the world's strongest Trainer in this final chapter for Ash and his Pikachu.

The forthcoming special episodes not only celebrate Ash's monumental achievement, but they also act as an expression of gratitude from Pokémon to all the fans who have joined him and his partner Pokémon Pikachu along the way. Fans can also look forward to what's to come in the new animated series, which will represent everything they love about Pokémon animation, including action, adventure, friendship and Pokémon.

More details regarding the new Pokémon animated series will be REVEALED in the future. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, follow @Pokemon on social media and subscribe to the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

"Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series" is streaming now exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. Fans can check back with Netflix and The Pokémon Company International for information about new episode availability.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of Ian McCulloch Project Photo
Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of Ian McCulloch Project
The series comes from Wan’s Atomic Monster and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.  The series follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. 
VIDEO: Janet Jackson Surprises Sherri Shepherd on SHERRI Photo
VIDEO: Janet Jackson Surprises Sherri Shepherd on SHERRI
Tnternational superstar JANET JACKSON makes her very first television appearance after just announcing her new tour, Together Again. Every day this week, Sherri’s best friend and executive producer Jawn Murray teased the talk show host that there was a BIG SURPRISE. Watch the new video now!
Billie Eilish to Bring Extended LIVE AT THE O2 Coming to Movie Theaters Photo
Billie Eilish to Bring Extended LIVE AT THE O2 Coming to Movie Theaters
The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish’s record-breaking sold-out “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” It features “bad guy,” “Therefore I Am,” “bury a friend,” “my future,” “Happier Than Ever,” “everything i wanted,” and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'¿Téo? Shares New Single 'In the Essence'
December 16, 2022

Born in Atlanta but based in LA, Colombian-American Mateo Arias, who performs and records under the name ¿Téo?, has unveiled a new song, “In the Essence.” Produced by John Blanda, and co-written by Arias and Maesu, the sensual track is further evidence of Arias’ unique blend of bossa nova, hip-hop and alternative music.
Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'Los Angeles Band Junior Varsity Unveil New Single 'Florida'
December 16, 2022

The duo of Greg Varteresian and Zach Michel unveiled SIDE B EP earlier this year. It has already tallied nearly 2 million streams and counting. It followed up last year’s bristling self-titled EP with a second set of genre-blurring tracks that echo the agitation of the world around them. Watch the new video now!
Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'Moore Kismet Closes Out Monumental Year with New Single 'Forte'
December 16, 2022

Rising 18-year-old wunderkind Moore Kismet (they/them) closes out a monumental year with an explosive new single “Forte” – out now via Thrive Music/Virgin Music. The single is Kismet’s latest anthem and is filled to the brim with vibrant synths, crisp percussive hits, and a captivating, diverse sonic soundscape.
Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'Kathleen Shares New Single 'The Longest Year (Live)'
December 16, 2022

In the midst of the global pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals) and Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'Slatt Zy Returns With Cathartic New Single 'Head Gone'
December 16, 2022

Tennessee rapper Slatt Zy returns with the funk-inflected, diaristic flex “Head Gone.” A striking change of pace, the young MC trades in his trademark pain and reflection for something more free-flowing and occasionally even joyous. “Head Gone” follows November’s “Life Is Crazy” and August’s “Problems & Pain.”
share