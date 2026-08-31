Photos: ONE-PUNCH MAN, KENICHI to Join Pluto TV's Expanded Free Anime Lineup

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Anime is a growing part of how Pluto TV reaches adults 18-34, its fastest-growing audience, as the platform builds a more deliberate, curated free streaming experience for younger viewers. This September Pluto TV is expanding its anime offering with a new slate of titles, broader English dub access and two new linear channels, bringing some of the genre's most acclaimed and widely watched titles to a free streaming audience for the first time.











More than 45 billion minutes of anime content were streamed in the U.S. in 2025, according to Nielsen, underscoring the genre's growing place in mainstream entertainment. On Pluto TV, adults 18-34 account for nearly half of anime viewing hours, while viewers who watch anime spend nearly three times as many hours on the platform as viewers across the rest of the service.

Building on the recent arrival of English-dubbed and subtitled versions of global mega-hits VINLAND SAGA and DORORO, the lineup adds INUYASHIKI: LAST HERO and KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS, as well as ONE-PUNCH MAN and KENICHI: THE MIGHTIEST DISCIPLE, both available for the first time in free streaming with English dubs. The expansion also brings broader dub access to NARUTO, PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON, INUYASHA, ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD and CAPTAIN TSUBASA, already popular series on the free streamer.

Two new channels are also joining the platform in September: IT'S ANIME and BIG A ANIME. IT'S ANIME features an English-dub-focused lineup spanning current series, catalog favorites and fresh simulcasts from Japan. BIG A ANIME features a curated lineup of acclaimed anime series and films, including VINLAND SAGA, DORORO and titles from the KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS franchise, alongside fan-focused programming including ANIME SHOWDOWN and specials from major anime and pop culture events.

'Anime is one of the biggest genres for young audiences today, and it's only growing,' said Will Gurman, SVP, Content Partnerships & Programming, Pluto TV. 'Expanding dub access opens the door for viewers who might not otherwise try anime, while our deeper catalog keeps growing for the fans who've been with the genre for years. We're building a destination that works for this big and growing audience.'

Pluto TV's anime offering is already anchored by some of the genre's most recognizable and enduring franchises, including ONE PIECE, NARUTO, PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON, HUNTER X HUNTER, DEATH NOTE and YU-GI-OH!. Now, more than 1,300 hours of programming will add even greater depth across a range of anime subgenres. Additional titles joining the on-demand and linear channel line-up with both dubs and subs include:

Additional Titles

Vampire Knight — Day and Night class coexist at Cross Academy, despite the fact the Night Class are all vampires!

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress — The action series set in a world overrun by iron-plated monsters.

Terror in Resonance — The psychological thriller following two young men carrying out a bombing campaign across Tokyo.

Mononoke — The supernatural horror series known for its distinct visual style and folklore-driven mysteries.

Hikaru no Go — Hikaru Shindo's life changes when ancient Go master Fujiwara-no-Sai possesses him.

The anime expansion extends a content strategy built around titles with cultural relevance and devoted fan communities, following recent series additions including X-Files, The 100, Arrow, Hart of Dixie, My Wife and Kids, Alias, Burn Notice, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

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