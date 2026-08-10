PETER ASHER: EVERYWHERE MAN Documentary Set for VOD Release
The film draws on archival footage and interviews with Paul McCartney, James Taylor, and other collaborators.
A documentary chronicling the career of Peter Asher, PETER ASHER: EVERYWHERE MAN, is set to arrive on video-on-demand platforms. The film traces Asher's path from British Invasion chart success as half of Peter & Gordon through his work as a producer and manager for artists including James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt, combining archival footage with interviews described as never-before-heard.
The film will be available on VOD August 21st.
Synopsis
Credits
Directed & Produced by Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller
Edited by Darren Lund
Music Supervisor Dawn Sutter Madell
Original Score by Laurence Juber and Jeff Alan Ross
Executive Produced by Michael Drews, Robin Sagon, Jonathan Dana, Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Keith Putney
Featuring (in Order of Appearance)
Peter Asher • Steve Martin • Eric Idle • Jane Asher • Clare Gillies • Gordon Waller
Lyle Lovett • Paul McCartney • Victoria Asher • Twiggy • Danny Kortchmar
Betsy Asher • Marianne Faithfull • Pattie Boyd • John Dunbar • Barry Miles
Yoko Ono • John Lennon * Paul Jones • Chris O'Dell • James Taylor • John Boylan Carole King Leland Sklar • Kate Taylor • Linda Ronstadt • Andrew Gold
Waddy Wachtel • Ben Fong-Torres • Wendy Asher • Beverly D'Angelo
Natalie Merchant • Robin Williams • Paul Shaffer • Cathy Shaffer
Rufus Wainwright • 'Weird Al' Yankovic
Run Time: 117 Minutes
PETER ASHER: EVERYWHERE MAN is directed and produced by Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller, with editing by Darren Lund and an original score by Laurence Juber and Jeff Alan Ross. The film features appearances from Paul McCartney, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Yoko Ono, and Rufus Wainwright, among others, and runs 117 minutes.