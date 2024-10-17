PBS to Spotlight Chefs, Farmers & Entrepreneurs in New Lidia Bastianich Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In her upcoming PBS special, internationally renowned chef, author, and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich throws a national spotlight on progressive chefs, farmers and entrepreneurs around the U.S. striving to change the future of food – whether by increasing local access to produce, creating communities that teach people to grow vegetables, reviving indigenous ingredients for healthful Native cuisine, or introducing the American palate to sustainable ingredients such as insects. Hosted by Bastianich, Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers - the latest installment in the three-time James Beard Award-winning and Emmy-nominated Lidia Celebrates America series - airs beginning Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET on PBS (check local listings).

In this hourlong special produced by public media leader GBH and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Lidia travels from Minneapolis (MN) and Stockton (CA) to Inglewood (CA) and Middletown (VA), to visit those who work hard to change the availability of healthy food in their communities and to alter the way we perceive food in America. “In Changemakers, I meet with inspiring and passionate Americans who are trying to improve our lives by helping us attain better access to nutritious food, and by re-connecting us with nature and our environment,” Bastianich said.

Born in Pula, a small city on the southern tip of the Istrian Peninsula in present-day Croatia, Bastianich grew up in a poor community where food was scarce. When it came to cooking and eating, she and her neighbors demonstrated a remarkable spirit of ingenuity and of sharing. Resourcefulness remains a fundamental part of who Lidia is today, a chef bolstered by the belief that food is increasingly being wasted, and increasingly scarce. Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers follows Bastianich on her 13th journey across America as she meets up with everyday Americans who are reimagining what the future of food could look like.

“Our approach to food needs to be increasingly rooted in using local and available products, cooked with less waste,” she said. “With 1.3 billion tons of food going to waste each year, that’s enough food to feed two billion people.” Lidia is intent on getting out the critical message that when we waste food, we also waste all the energy and water it takes to grow, harvest, transport, and package it. “We need to take steps toward ensuring a more secure food future for everyone, and we need to do it now.”

“We feel privileged that such forward-thinking individuals shared their stories, their passion, and their vision for change with us. Together, they are united in charting a new path for the future of food, and inspiring others to do the same,” said Laurie Donnelly, GBH executive producer of National Lifestyle Programming.

This November 26, join Lidia on an unforgettable journey to celebrate Americans making a difference across the country, when Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers airs on PBS stations (check local listings) and streams on PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

LIDIA CELEBRATES AMERICA is a lively exploration of the rich diversity of cultures across the United States, and the vibrant ethnic and religious customs and traditions observed by various groups—in which food is a common denominator that connects all human beings. Previous programs have focused on the different ways Americans celebrate weddings, holiday traditions, independence, and life’s milestones. The most recent specials pay tribute to America’s heartland and the charming rural communities that also hold thriving new immigrant communities. Two specials have earned special distinction, winning the prestigious James Beard Award. Both programs honor U.S. troops by celebrating the ways in which veteran farmers continue to give back to our country. For more program information, visit the website pbs.org/lidiacelebratesamerica. To view recipes featured in the series, go to PBS Food: pbs.org/food. Lidia Celebrates America series DVDs, Best of Lidia: Pastas DVD, Mastering the Art of Italian Cuisine cookbook and more are available at shoppbs.org. Every purchase supports PBS.

