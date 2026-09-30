PBS Programming Highlights AGES OF ICE Finale and Stone Age Content

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The three-part PBS documentary series AGES OF ICE, narrated by David Tennant, will conclude its run on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Episode 1, 'The Frozen Heart,' and Episode 2, 'Polar Seas,' are now streaming on PBS.org.

From Antarctica to the Arctic, AGES OF ICE is a high-stakes journey into the heart of the planet's frozen wilderness, following researchers as they push the boundaries of exploration. Each mission is a step toward understanding how glaciers move, how oceans rise, and how the rhythms of the past compare to the quickening tempo of today. As the series moves from intimate wildlife moments to discoveries of global consequence, viewers witness the race to understand a planet in transition through the extraordinary people who go to the ends of the Earth to uncover what comes next.

The finale airs the same night as the premiere of NOVA 'Stone Age Masterpiece,' at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Deep in the gorges of southern France lies the Chauvet Cave, an archaeological treasure hidden from the world for millennia. Sealed by a rockfall 20,000 years ago, and rediscovered in 1994, it protects some of the world's oldest and best-preserved Stone Age art, including depictions of lions, mammoths, and rhinos that still vibrate with life. The episode follows a team of scientists as they unlock the secret history of the cave, from giant bears that prowled through it to mysterious large fires that illuminated it, and uncover how these early humans created carefully planned compositions on the walls, upending traditional understanding of art history and connecting viewers intimately to the dawn of human creativity.

Additional Upcoming PBS Primetime Premieres

39TH HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS premieres Friday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. For the first time ever, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) will move the historic Hispanic Heritage Awards out of Washington, DC, to Minneapolis in order to honor the People of Minnesota with the Humanitarian Award. Taped at Orchestra Hall, the evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries. Created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, this historic program is among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions. This year's honorees include multi-platinum global superstar Eladio Carrión, five-time Latin GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Mon Laferte, Congressman Joaquin Castro, singer-songwriter, activist, and actress Ximena Sariñana, and more.

VOCES - ASCO: WITHOUT PERMISSION premieres Friday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. This innovative documentary tells the story of ASCO, the groundbreaking Chicano art group that merged activism with radical artmaking, challenged the established order of Hollywood, museums, and media, and are now considered among the 20th century's most significant art collectives. ASCO turned 1970's Los Angeles into their defiant canvas and they continue to inspire new generations of artist/activists; executive produced by Gael García Bernal and Luna/">Diego Luna.

INDEPENDENT LENS 'My Omaha' premieres Monday, Oct. 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Filmmaker Nick Beaulieu seeks to understand the widening divide between the white suburbs where he grew up and the historically Black neighborhoods of North Omaha, Nebraska. What begins as an investigation into political division becomes an intimate exploration of Nick's relationship with his father and the search for truth in contemporary America.

AMERICAN MASTERS 'American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez' premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. The film follows the legacy of filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez. Known for his play Zoot Suit, the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba and the theatre company El Teatro Campesino, Valdez is a founding figure of the Chicano Movement and continues to inspire many Latino trailblazers. Narrated by Edward James Olmos and featuring Lou Diamond Phillips, Cheech Marin, Linda Ronstadt and more. A co-presentation with VOCES.

NOVA 'Space Wars' premieres Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. A high-stakes war is silently escalating above our heads. Once purely a realm of scientific wonder, space is now a critical battleground, as global military powers race to weaponize it. Satellites, vital to daily lives and economies, are vulnerable to attack both from adversaries and the debris that's filling increasingly crowded orbits. The episode explores the technology and strategy of a rapidly developing arms race and hears how experts are wrestling with the implications of this looming conflict.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS 'Olivia Rodrigo' premieres Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Three-time Grammy Award winner Olivia Rodrigo returns to the ACL stage with her fearless songwriting and arena-sized performance. The multi-platinum superstar performs highlights from her chart-topping album 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.'

GREAT MUSICIANS OF OUR TIME 'Itzhak Perlman: Virtuoso Violinist' premieres Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. The feature-length documentary, remastered and originally shot over a period of three years (1975–1977), shows Perlman at home in New York with his family; on tour in Europe with Pinchas Zukerman; playing Sarasate's 'Zigeunerweisen' with the Philharmonia Orchestra of London, conducted by Lawrence Foster; in the recording studios with Vladimir Ashkenazy, recording Beethoven sonatas; playing Scott Joplin in Wuppertal with Bruno Canino; solo Bach at a BBC Lunchtime Concert in St. John's, Smith Square, London and rehearsing, performing and teaching at the Aspen Music School in Colorado, where he goes regularly with his entire family.

WALTER PRESENTS 'Murder in Sweden' (Season 5) has its streaming premiere Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET, with all 8 episodes available to binge with PBS Passport. On a picturesque Swedish island, Maria (Eva Röse) juggles being a good mother and detective — all while sustaining her female perspective and approach to life — and solving some heinous crimes. In Swedish with English subtitles.

VOCES - PAQUITO D'RIVERA: FROM CARNE Y FRIJOL TO Carnegie Hall premieres Monday, October 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Combining biography and concert performances, this new documentary is a joyous celebration of the jazz legend, from his early years as a child prodigy in Cuba to his stellar career as a multi-GRAMMY award winning musician and composer and beloved Latin jazz ambassador.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE 'Jesse James' has an encore presentation Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. Jesse James tells the true story of an outlaw who has captured the imagination of generations of Americans. The myth of Jesse James is one of the nation's most familiar and most fictitious. James has been called America's Robin Hood, yet he robbed rich and poor with equal fervor. He was known as a gunfighter, but his victims were almost always unarmed. Less heroic than brutal, James was a member of a vicious band of Missouri guerrillas during the Civil War. In a life steeped in prolific violence and bloodshed, he met what was perhaps the most fitting end.

FRONTLINE 'American Voices 2026' premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app. The program follows the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today, returning to voters first filmed six years ago to see how their hopes and fears have changed amid another polarizing election season.

PBS Digital Studios

PLOTLINES, a new series on PBS Storied, is an educational video series that explores storytelling trends and tropes in literature and beyond. Each episode will break down literary traditions and classic works to show how they impact modern culture, and examines how different types of storytelling media influence thought processes and shape the world. The series is hosted by Jananie K. Velu. Episode 1, 'Why Are Villains All Sympathetic Now?' is available now.

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH asks what happens when interviews become art projects. In the series, comedian and illustrator Mo Welch invites notable guests to join her at the easel, turning conversations into creative collaborations, blending humor, vulnerability, and artistry as she and her guest draw each other out — literally and figuratively. Episode 8, featuring Jon Gabrus, premieres October 2 on the PBS YouTube Channel. Gabrus arrives convinced he can't draw, but quickly proves he's got plenty of stories, and he and Mo talk Long Island, men's league rugby, why 'lifeguarding is super important to me,' and debate whether Mo deserves a Tooth Fairy payout. Recent episodes include Demi Adejuyigbe on Villain Energy and Goatees, Why Margaret Cho Never Had a Coloring Book as a Kid, Adam Ruins Everything (Except This Painting), Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne Draw (and Roast) Each Other, Vijay Gupta on Being a Child Prodigy, Sarah Silverman's Best Advice, and Brett Goldstein was NOT Ready for this Audition.

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA is a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios series Eons, which has more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers. Set in the final act of the Paleozoic Era, just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins, the series tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series sheds light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered. All episodes are now streaming, including 'How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World,' 'How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land,' 'The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef,' 'A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth,' 'That Time Almost Everything Died,' and 'Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why.'

OVERVIEW on PBS Terra is hosted by Joe Hanson. Recent episodes include 'How This Dying Rainforest Is a Sign of Things to Come,' 'This Ancient Swamp Is Hiding a Carbon Time Bomb,' 'We Saw What AI Data Centers Don't Want You to See,' 'Toxic Lake,' and 'The Hidden Danger of the Northern Lights.'

WEATHERED on PBS Terra is hosted by Maiya May. Recent episodes include 'EXTREME HEAT Is Getting Worse, and It Will Reshape Earth FOREVER,' 'A SUPER El Niño Triggered History's DEADLIEST Disaster. THIS One Might Be Worse.,' 'America's Most TOXIC Site Could Be Worse Than CHERNOBYL,' 'Why America's Deadliest Disaster is Essentially Invisible,' 'Tornado Alley Is MOVING and That's a HUGE Problem,' and 'Deadliest River.'

IN THE MARGINS on PBS Origins features recent episodes including 'America's White Slavery Crisis They Don't Teach You About,' 'George Washington's Obsession They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Black Deportation Scheme They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Other American Colonies They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Forgotten War They Don't Teach You About,' and 'The Hidden Black Society They Don't Teach You About.'

ROGUE HISTORY on PBS Origins is hosted by Joel Cook. Recent episodes include 'Is Everything You Learned About Him a Lie?,' 'George Washington's Secret Weapon was Queer,' 'Why The Founding Fathers Were Obsessed with This Muslim Ruler,' 'The (Literal) Fight for Free Speech They Don't Teach You,' 'The Working Class Uprising They Don't Teach You About,' 'The Thanksgiving Story They Don't Teach You About,' and 'The Founding Father They Don't Teach You About.'

OTHERWORDS on PBS Storied is hosted by Erica Brozovsky. Recent episodes include 'These Words Don't Mean What They Used To,' 'This Speech Quirk Is Nearly Universal,' 'The People Trying to Control Language,' 'The English Language Has a Smelly Problem,' 'The Problem with Judges Acting Like Linguists,' 'Why Time Moves Differently In Different Languages,' 'Why Every Generation Uses This One Slang Word,' and 'Why Linguists Love What's Happening with K-Pop.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 36 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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