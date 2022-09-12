PASSWORD Returns to NBC Tomorrow For Season Finale

Summer's #1 new show, "Password" is back with it's final two-night event, including the all-celebrity season finale, starting Tuesday, Sept. 13th at 10 p.m ET/PT and Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m ET/PT on NBC.

Tomorrow night, watch Tony Hale and Jimmy pair up with contestants and face off over two games after "America's Got Talent" at 10 p.m ET/PT.

Password's all-star season finale will feature celebrity guests Yvette Nicole Brown, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, and Jimmy Fallon facing off over two games to play on behalf of their chosen charities on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch Tony Hale and Jimmy Fallon face off in an intense round of Password with host Keke Palmer:

In the all-celebrity season finale, Chrissy Metz and Jimmy Fallon face off against Yvette Nicole Brown and Joel McHale in a competitive game of Password with host Keke Palmer:

"Password" is back with two new episodes this week. Tune in Tuesday, Sept. 13 after "America's Got Talent" at 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for the star-studded season finale of "Password" on NBC.

Please credit Jordin Althaus/NBC