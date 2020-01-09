PARASITE Limited Series in the Works at HBO

Deadline reports that Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" is getting the limited series treatment at HBO.

Bong is executive producing the series with Adam McKay. McKay is known for directing films like "Vice" and "The Big Short." Bong's other films include "Snowpiercer" and "The Host."

The film revolves around the members of a poor family who together scheme to work in a wealthy household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified help.

Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin star in the movie.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories