PARASITE Limited Series in the Works at HBO

Article Pixel Jan. 9, 2020  
PARASITE Limited Series in the Works at HBO

Deadline reports that Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" is getting the limited series treatment at HBO.

Bong is executive producing the series with Adam McKay. McKay is known for directing films like "Vice" and "The Big Short." Bong's other films include "Snowpiercer" and "The Host."

The film revolves around the members of a poor family who together scheme to work in a wealthy household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified help.

Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Jung Eun and Chang Hyae Jin star in the movie.

Read the original story on Deadline.




Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Emo Nite LA Announces 2020 Tour Dates Including Coachella
  • HIGH STRUNG FREE DANCE Takes to the Stage on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD February 4th
  • New Musical Drama Series in the Works from John Ridley, Pasek & Paul
  • King Kartel Announces New Single 'Be Mine'
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement