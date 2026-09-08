Photos: PALESTINE 36 Film Begins Streaming Exclusively On Cineverse's Fandor

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, and Fandor announced the streaming debut of the historical epic, Palestine 36, now available to watch on the streaming platform.





























Premiering at the 2025 Toronto Film Festival, the film went on to make the short list for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Film and the European Film Awards Feature Film Selection. Directed by Annemarie Jacir (When I Saw You), and the only feature film to shoot in Palestine in the last two years, the film takes place in 1936, as the British Empire tightens its grip on Palestine, Yusuf is caught between his village home and his work in Jerusalem. Amidst an anti-colonial revolt, and Jewish refugees fleeing persecution from Europe, all sides converge in a decisive moment for the entire region.

The film features Hiam Abbass (TV's 'Succession,' Blade Runner 2049, Atonement), Saleh Bakri (Salt of This Sea, The Time That Remains), Dhafer L'Abidine (Children of Men, TV's 'Eugene Nights,' 'The Eddy'), Yasmine Al Massri (TV's 'Quantico,' 'Castelvania,' Caramel) Billy Howle (TV's 'The Perfect Couple,' 'Under the Banner of Heaven,' 'The Serpent'), Liam Cunningham (TV's 'Game of Thrones,' '3 Body Problem,' The Last Voyage of Demeter), Robert Aramayo (TV's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' 'Game of Thrones,' The King's Man), and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune, House of Gucci, TV's 'The Watchmen').

Synopsis

1936. As villages across Mandatory Palestine rise against British colonial rule, Yusuf drifts between his rural home and the restless energy of Jerusalem, longing for a future beyond the growing unrest. But history is relentless. With rising numbers of Jewish immigrants escaping antisemitism in Europe, and the Palestinian population uniting in the largest and longest uprising against Britain's 30-year dominion, all sides spiral towards inevitable collision in a decisive moment for the British Empire and the future of the entire region.

About Fandor

Fandor is your invitation to cinematic pleasures, hand-picked discoveries, and underseen curiosities. Artfully entertaining, never just content. The ever-growing film library streams beyond the mainstream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Comcast and Fandor's direct website. Visit www.fandor.com for more information.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Pan-Asian and Anime (RetroCrush, AsianCrush), Comedy (Comedy Dynamics), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film (Fandor), Romance and Rom Coms (Dove Channel), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...