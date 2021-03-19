Oxygen Announces 'Serial Killer Week' With Premieres & Never-Before-Heard Interviews

Oxygen, the home for high-quality, true crime programming gives aficionados of the genre hours of exclusive access when the stories of some of the most fascinating and feared criminals are featured during Serial Killer Week, airing Saturday, April 10 - Sunday, April 18.

The nine-night stunt kicks off with the new special "Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer" (April 10), complete with a never-before-heard interview of one of New York's most prolific murderers, Joel Rifkin. It continues with the special "Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur'' (April 11), featuring the story of a wholesome gardener and mall Santa by day and by night, a murderer who hacked up his victims; and the two-night premiere of "Murders at the Boarding House'' (April 17 & April 18), exposing the sinister scheme grandmotherly Dorothea Puente employed to rob her boarders of their lives and their money.

Additional appointment viewing during Serial Killer Week includes new episodes of "Snapped;" the season premiere of "Living with a Serial Killer," which asks what it's like to discover the person you shared your life with is a vicious murderer; "Mark of a Serial Killer," viewing investigations through the lens of the murderer's psychological profile; "Accident, Suicide or Murder," unraveling the truth behind mysterious deaths; and the premiere of brand new series "Mastermind of Murder," exploring the cunning criminals who manipulated others into doing their dirty work (April 18).

