Owen Wilson is Heading to Marvel's New LOKI Series on Disney+

According to Comicbook.com, Owen Wilson will be joining the Marvel Universe in the new Disney+ show, Loki.

Full details of Wilson's character have not been revealed however, he will be joined by Tom Hiddleston, who returns as the mercurial Loki, the god of mischief and everyone's favorite villain in stories that take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

The series set to premiere in 2021 will be written by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron.

