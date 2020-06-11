Outfest Partners With Film Independent's Project Involve To Launch Inaugural UNITED IN PRIDE

Outfest launches inaugural United in Pride (www.unitedinpridefest.com) digital film festival in partnership with Film Independent's Project Involve. United in Pride, which is a precursor to Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ Film Festival (August 20 - 30), is an inclusive platform that celebrates, elevates and amplifies the voices of LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, storytellers and creators.

The festival will feature exclusive conversations featuring LGBTQIA+ filmmakers and creators of color, a collection of feature-length + short films by LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, curated playlists of queer cinema and much more. Aligning with the theme of creative inclusivity, United in Pride will be promoted on the site HUB of Billboard & The Hollywood Reporter's Pride Summit at BBTHRPrideSummit.com for their June 13 virtual event.

"Considering these unprecedented times, Outfest has reflected on how it rises to serve the needs of our community during Pride," said Damien S. Navarro, Outfest's Executive Director. "United in Pride is a program that stems from our Outfest Always On initiative. By leveraging our new Vimeo-backed digital platform and partnerships like Film Independent, we significantly increase the opportunities for filmmakers and audiences to discover one another. Expanding access to queer people of color and trans artists and their stories directly aligns with the Outfest mission to create visibility for diverse LGBTQIA+ stories and empower storytellers, building empathy to drive meaningful social change."

"Film Independent stands United in Pride to highlight the work of our Project Involve Fellows," said Josh Welsh, Film Independent's President. "For almost 30 years, Project Involve has fought for filmmakers from communities that have faced inequity, injustice and exclusion in the film industry - people of color, LGBTQIA+, women, and people with disabilities. Joining forces with Outfest and THR/Billboard, we bring our voices together as one in support of such great talent."

