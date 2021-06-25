Oprah Winfrey Network's PUT A RING ON IT Returns Tonight, June 25

"Put a Ring On It" Returns Tonight, Friday, June 25th, from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT). Ahead of the premiere, fans can watch the first episode via the OWN Youtube Channel Here.



Three Black couples will engage in the biggest challenge of their relationship by allowing their partner to go on multiple dates to uncover whether or not they are ready to "Put A Ring On It."

Dr. Nicole LaBeach is back with the Will Packer Production, Put a Ring on It. The highly anticipated unscripted relationship series follows three couples as they navigate their way to the altar with the help of master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach. Everyday relationships are challenged and stretched with obstacles. PUT A RING ON IT shines a light on issues rarely depicted on television.



The couples will embark on the ultimate relationship test. Each week the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront the question they've been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing, they'll discover if there's a LOVE CONNECTION they've been missing all along. Will they decide it's time to go their separate ways or is it finally time to put a ring on it?

Photo Credit: OWN