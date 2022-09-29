OWN Orders 85 Hours of New Content With Four Unscripted Series Renewals

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced TODAY that it has ordered more than 85 new hours of content by picking up additional seasons of four popular series including "Belle Collective," "Love & Marriage: D.C.," "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," and "Put A Ring On It." The series will air during the network's established Friday & Saturday night unscripted programming blocks throughout 2023 starting with "Love & Marriage: D.C." in January.

"At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves-their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way. The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and it's deeply gratifying," said Tina Perry, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. "We look forward to continuing our collaborations with Carlos KING and Kingdom Reign Entertainment for both 'Belle Collective' and the 'Love & Marriage' franchise, and with Will Packer, Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment for 'Put A Ring On It.'

In 2022 to date, OWN's "Ready to Love," "Belle Collective" and "Put A Ring On It" are Friday night's top three original cable series with African-American Women 18+, driving OWN to be Friday night's #1 cable network in the demo. All three series are achieving double-digit growth over last year in total viewers, with "Belle Collective" climbing +25% and "Put A Ring On It" up by +18%.

In 2022 to date, OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" and "Love & Marriage: DC" are Saturday night's top 2 original non-sports series across broadcast and cable with African-American Women 18+. "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" is OWN's #1 series while "Love & Marriage: DC" is the network's #1 freshman series across all key demos.

The 2-part season two reunion of "Belle Collective" will air on Friday, September 30 (Part One) and on Friday, October 7 (Part Two) @ 9pm ET/PT, while "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" continues with all-new season 3 episodes Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.