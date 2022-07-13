Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OWN Network Announces FAMILY OR FIANCE Series Return

The emotional new season will premiere on Saturday, August 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Jul. 13, 2022  

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network's unscripted series "Family or Fiancé" returns for an emotional new season on Saturday, August 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, with ten one-hour episodes featuring engaged couples and their families trying to get on the same page before walking down the aisle.

Hosted by renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan, this high-stakes social experiment brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences. After coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families' renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple's happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé?

The new season kicks off on August 6 with an episode featuring Shanika and Justin, a young couple ready to wed but unresolved family issues have put the celebration on hold. While Shanika attempts to reconcile with her estranged brother, Toney, information about her past, and a shocking story about a prior pregnancy and baby that disappeared, causes Justin and his family great concern. Shanika's family is convinced that Justin might have second thoughts if he knew about all of the lies that Shanika has told in her past, and they are ready to expose it all.

"Family or Fiancé" is executive produced by Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross and Jonathan Singer, and co-executive produced by Jason "Ninja" Williams, Valana Hunn and Alicia Bean of Bunim/Murray Productions in partnership with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Watch the trailer here:

MacGyver Contest

