OWN Expands Popular Saturday Night Lineup With New Series TO HAVE & TO HOLD: CHARLOTTE Premiering 6/1

OWN announced today its new series "To Have & To Hold: Charlotte" is set to join the network's popular Saturday night lineup on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-long unscripted series, from Truly Original, is a candid look inside the lives of five high-powered African-American couples in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For a sneak peek of "To Have & To Hold: Charlotte," click here!

"To Have & To Hold: Charlotte" follows the real challenges couples face, from financial stress, to issues with intimacy, to the ups and downs of parenthood. The tight-knit couples like to let loose and have fun, and while these passionate and often opinionated friends may have their differences, they will ultimately do anything for each other. As marriages and friendships are put to the test, will they have the love and strength needed to thrive or will some of these relationships crack under the pressure?

The series is produced by Truly Original, part of Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Stephen Mintz, Lucas Howe, Shari Ortner and Wendy Credle.

About Truly Original

Truly Original creates a broad range of scripted and unscripted programming for television and digital platforms. Run by Emmy® Award-winning producers Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock, who serve as Truly Original's co-presidents and CEOs, the company is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America. In addition to To Have & To Hold: Charlotte for OWN, Truly Original's series include Deal or No Deal for CNBC, hosted by Howie Mandel; The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Don't Be Tardy, Shahs of Sunset and Summer House, and the upcoming Indian-ish for Bravo; Ink Master and Ink Master: Grudge Match for Paramount; Teen Mom: Young Moms Club for MTV; Basketball Wives for VH1; Swamp People for History; and many others.

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN's original scripted series include popular drama "Queen Sugar," "Greenleaf," "The Haves and the Have Nots," "If Loving You is Wrong," and upcoming drama series "David Makes Man," from Academy Award winner Tarrell Alvin McCraney and family saga "Ambitions" from box office hit-maker Will Packer.

OWN's Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes "Iyanla: Fix My Life," "Ready to Love," "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," "Black Love," and "The Book of John Gray." OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com . Access OWN anytime on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.





