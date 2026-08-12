OUT THERE: A National Parks Story to Debut Online During National Park Week

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A National Parks Story, a feature-length documentary that has played to sold-out screenings across the country, is set to make its online debut to coincide with the start of National Park Week. The film will stream through a custom-built platform allowing viewers to rent the title alongside additional stories, music, and impact resources tied to America's national parks.

As part of the film's mission to support the ongoing preservation of America's public lands, the filmmakers have partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), whose work has helped protect and strengthen America's national parks for more than a century. Through an exclusive launch partnership running August 22 through September 26, every online rental and purchase of OUT THERE: A National Parks Story will directly support that work, with $5 from each $9.99 rental and $8 from each $19.99 purchase donated to NPCA. 'There is an unmistakable magic in America's public lands and national parks that has captivated people for generations,' said Casey Pola, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing at National Parks Conservation Association. 'Bringing the beauty and stories of these extraordinary places from the big screen into homes around the world is deeply meaningful to us. And we hope this film helps millions more fall in love with the places that we cherish and work each and every day to protect.'

Additionally, 'Head West,' the featured track from OUT THERE: A National Parks Story is now available on all major streaming platforms. Written exclusively for the film and performed by indie-folk artist and composer Elizabeth P.W., the song captures the spirit of exploration, discovery, and appeal of the open road. She notes, ''Head West' is the song you put on when you're pulling out of your driveway, bursting with excitement for the journey ahead.'

About OUT THERE: A National Parks Story

What began as a post-college summer road trip to explore America's national parks evolved into a seven-year filmmaking journey. Along the way, OUT THERE: A National Parks Story became a story of human connection, capturing the untold stories of the people who protect, visit and find healing in these remarkable places. Through immersive storytelling, stunning landscapes and personal experiences, the award-winning feature documentary offers an intimate look at the enduring impact of America's national parks and the lives they touch.

About National Parks Conservation Association

Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) has been the leading voice in safeguarding national parks. NPCA and its more than 1.9 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve the nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit www.npca.org.

About Brendan Hall

Brendan Hall is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, director, cinematographer, editor, and speaker whose work spans land, space and the depths of the sea, exploring the intersection of adventure, the natural world and the human experience. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, he has created films for National Geographic, Google, Adobe, and The Nature Conservancy, with cinematography featured in documentaries for PBS and Apple TV+. In 2022, Hall was selected from more than one million applicants worldwide for the planned dearMoon civilian lunar mission. While the mission was ultimately canceled, the selection underscored his lifelong pursuit of exploration and discovery. In 2025, he was named to The Explorers Club's EC50, recognizing 50 individuals shaping the future of exploration. His debut feature documentary, OUT THERE: A National Parks Story, follows a seven-year journey through America's national parks, reflecting his passion for using storytelling to inspire curiosity, connection, and conservation.

About Elizabeth P.W.

Elizabeth P.W. is a Hollywood Music in Media Award-nominated composer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer whose work blends folk influences with contemporary cinematic storytelling. An adjunct professor in NYU's Screen Scoring department, her music has been featured in films and series for Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and PBS, and in films that premiered at Tribeca Festival and DOC NYC. She composed the original songs and score for OUT THERE: A National Parks Story including 'Head West,' the film's featured song. Her work has also included collaborations with organizations such as The Nature Conservancy.

As part of an exclusive launch partnership, a portion of proceeds from online rentals and purchases of OUT THERE: A National Parks Story will go toward the National Parks Conservation Association, an organization whose advocacy work has supported the protection of national parks for more than a century. The film's featured original song, Head West, performed by Elizabeth P.W., is also available on streaming platforms.

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