OUT OF OMAHA Debuts on VOD & DVD September 9

Out of Omaha is an intimate portrait of twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter, two young black men coming of age in the racially and economically-divided Midwestern city of Omaha, Nebraska. Director Clay Tweel (Gleason, Finders Keepers, The Innocent Man) met the Trotters when they were 17 and filmed them over a period of eight years. By intimately portraying the twins' hopes and struggles - and the love and help they give and get along the way - the film examines how much it takes to overcome disadvantages rooted in historic injustice. Out of Omaha is executive produced by multiple platinum hip-hop recording artist J. Cole, the first artist in history to debut three singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The film made its world premiere in New York City at the esteemed DocNYC documentary film festival in November 2018 and won the festival's coveted Audience Award. Out of Omaha will make its broadcast debut on Starz on Sept. 9, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available for download on all major platforms on the same date.

