OUR AMERICA: UNFORGETTABLE to Premiere on ABC News This Weekend

ABC Owned Television Stations in partnership with ABC News to present the one-hour special “Our America: Unforgettable” which offers an intimate look at the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s disease across Hispanic and Latino families. The special will make its linear debut Oct. 7 and will stream across ABC Owned Television Stations’ platforms as well as on Hulu.

Special interviews and spotlights include the following:

Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanic white people to develop Alzheimer’s and other dementia with almost 57% believing that a significant loss of memory or cognitive abilities is a normal part of aging. Of the 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer's, Latinos in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias will increase by more than five times within the next 40 years, the largest increase among racial and ethnic groups. By 2060, there will be 3.2 million Hispanic Americans living with the disease.

“Our America: Unforgettable” aims to explain and humanize Alzheimer’s by sharing a personal look into the lives of two families devastated by the disease. The Miranda family, originally from Puerto Rico, share their experiences and what it is like to take care of their once strong, hardworking traditional patriarch who is slowly slipping away because of the disease; and Aurora Ramirez, a Mexican American only child, became her mother’s caretaker overnight after receiving the diagnosis. Both families, whose lives were set on an unexpected path, are determined to educate themselves as well as the community about Alzheimer’s disease.

Viewers will hear from some of the leading experts working toward solutions in the dementia field and help explain the multitude of cultural barriers the community endures. Carmen Carrión, Psy.D., a neuropsychologist at Yale University, who conducts specialized evaluations and assessments for patients with suspected dementia; Maria Aranda, executive director of the USC Edward R. Roybal Institute of Aging; leading neurologist and dementia specialist Dr Zaldy Tam; and epidemiologist and neuroscientist Christian Salazar, Ph.D., who specializes in research focused on Latinos and clinical trials at UCI Mind (University of California, Irvine).

“Our America: Unforgettable” will air as follows across the eight ABC Owned Television Stations and on ABC’s award-winning Localish network, and will be captioned in Spanish and English and published on ABC7 en Español.

“Our America: Unforgettable” Premiere Dates

Saturday, Oct. 7

9:30 p.m. PDT - ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco

10:00 p.m. PDT

- ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles

Sunday, Oct. 8

1:30 p.m. EDT - ABC7/WABC-TV New York

4:00 p.m. PDT - ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

Monday, Oct. 9

8:00 p.m. EDT - ABC Localish

Saturday, Oct. 14

10:00 p.m. PDT - ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno

11:35 p.m. CST - ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston

Monday, Oct. 16

8:00 p.m. EDT - ABC Localish

Sunday, Oct. 29

12:30 a.m. EDT - 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia

1:30 p.m. EDT - ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham

The ABC Owned Television Stations, which collectively reach 23% of households across all U.S. television, have made a commitment to producing high-impact content representing various voices within communities and newsrooms across the country.

“Our America: Unforgettable” will aim to inform audiences about the complex challenges facing more than 6 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. Additional resources can be accessed through the Alzheimer’s Association website or by calling the helpline at (800) 272 -3900, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Episodes are available on the 24/7 streaming platforms, 32 connected TV apps across streaming platforms Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku and on Hulu.