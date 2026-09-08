OPERATION SPORTSMEN to Tour European Military Bases with Armed Forces Entertainment

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Operation Sportsmen, an event series featuring meet and greets and interactive competitions with avid outdoorsmen Tyler Farr, Phillip Culpepper, Tim Sylvia, and Tombo Martin, will be touring with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) this September at bases across Europe. The series will feature four events from September 18–24.

Whether he's chasing turkey and deer at daylight or taking the stage that night, Tyler Farr has always lived the country lifestyle he sings about. Raised in southern Missouri, he grew up hunting, fishing, and developing a deep respect for the outdoors that remains at the heart of who he is today.

An opera-trained vocalist with one of the most recognizable voices in country music, Farr has earned three number one singles, 'Redneck Crazy,' 'Whiskey in My Water,' and 'A Guy Walks Into a Bar,' along with a platinum-certified hit and over a billion streams.

Throughout his career, he has shared the stage with artists including Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice, while continuing to release music rooted in traditional country values. When the tour bus stops, you'll most likely find Farr in a deer stand, in the turkey woods, casting a line, or spending time with family. His passion for conservation, wildlife, and the outdoors makes him a natural fit for the Buck Commander hunting crew and a genuine ambassador for the hunting lifestyle.

Phillip Culpepper's outdoor career began at age 16, when he started filming hunts and telling authentic stories from the field. That passion eventually grew into a full-time career producing and filming outdoor television for nearly two decades, guiding and documenting hunts across the country.

In recent years, Culpepper has expanded his presence in the hunting community through digital storytelling and his series, 'Hunt Club with Phillip Culpepper,' which highlights the traditions, camaraderie, and experiences that define time spent in the woods.

Tim Sylvia is a former five-time Ultimate Fighting Championship champion who loves spending time pursuing his lifelong passion for the outdoors. He is currently the host of the hunting show 'Hit Squad Outdoors' on the Outdoor Adventure Network, which features a variety of adventures across the United States, including hunting for whitetail deer, elk, and wild turkeys.

Tom 'Tombo' Martin developed his love for hunting and fishing in childhood. After playing Major League Baseball for more than a decade, he now enjoys spending time with friends and family, and hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. He is part of the Buck Commander crew alongside Farr.

AFE delivers world-class entertainment to U.S. troops and their families overseas, strengthening resilience, boosting morale, and contributing to readiness. These engaging experiences connect servicemembers to home, foster a sense of belonging, ease the challenges of deployment, and support mental health.

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