ONE NIGHT IN IDAHO: THE COLLEGE MURDERS Renewed for Season 2

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Prime Video has renewed the documentary series One Night in Idaho: The College Murders for a second season. The new episodes will reveal new insights into the investigation of the horrific University of Idaho murders of 2022, this time focusing on the police and lead investigators who were previously unable to share details of the case.

Across three episodes, the new season offers exclusive access to local detectives and first responders, key members of the Moscow Police Department and the Idaho State Police, and intimate archival material, including bodycam footage, police interviews, and forensic evidence.

The season will tell the story through first-person perspectives of Lead Detectives Brett Payne and Darren Gilbertson, and Police Chief James Fry, among others. The first season featured exclusive interviews with the parents of Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen and the new season will also check back in with the friends and family of the victims following Bryan Kohberger's plea.

Season Two is executive produced by Matthew Galkin, Liz Garbus, Katie A. King, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Joshua Levine, Tommy Coriale, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa. Galkin also directs, with King serving as showrunner. One Night in Idaho: The College Murders is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Television Studios, Story Syndicate, James Patterson Entertainment, and Fairhaven.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video

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