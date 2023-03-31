OF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in April

Peacock has announced Focus Features OF AN AGE will stream exclusively on Peacock starting April 7. Goran Stolevski's coming-of-age drama is the follow up to his highly praised debut YOU WON'T BE ALONE also from Focus Features.

OF AN AGE is the latest film from Focus Features coming to Peacock joining SPOILER ALERT, TÁR and ARMAGEDDON TIME and Peacock's growing library of the latest box office hits, including M3GAN, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, TICKET TO PARADISE and KNOCK AT THE CABIN. For more on Films on Peacock click here.

Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999 as a 17-year-old Serbian born, Australian amateur ballroom dancer experiences an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance with a friend's older brother.

The cast includes Elias Anton ("Barracuda", Sunflower, "Neighbours"), Thom Green ("Dance Academy", "Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn", "Camp"), and Hattie Hook ("Savage River", "Ten Pound Poms").

Watch the trailer here: