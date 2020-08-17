Noticias Telemundo's Coverage Will Include a Daily Rundown of Key Issues for Latino Voters and a One-Hour Primetime Special on Thursday Led by Anchor José Díaz-Balart

Simultaneous Livestream of the Virtual Convention Will Be Available on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo Mobile App, and Noticias Telemundo’s YouTube, Faceboo

Noticias Telemundo is kicking off its special multiplatform coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention with minute-by-minute coverage that includes daily special reports, a primetime news special and live updates across all Noticias Telemundo's digital news platforms.

The NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO convention coverage team includes Anchors José Díaz-Balart and Julio Vaqueiro, Senior Washington Correspondent Cristina Londoño and National Correspondents Javier Vega and Ruben Pereida. A team of Telemundo reporters will also be reporting from across the country.

Noticias Telemundo's multiplatform coverage includes:

Daily news reports on the latest developments, key speeches and main takeaways each day on Telemundo's morning show "Un Nuevo Día" at 7 A.M. ET and the midday, 6:30 P.M., and 11:35 P.M. newscasts, and across all Noticias Telemundo's digital platforms, including the NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO mobile app, NoticiasTelemundo.com and Noticias Telemundo's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter .

and Noticias Telemundo's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter José Díaz-Balart will anchor a one-hour primetime news special, 'Decision 2020: La Noche de Biden,' with live coverage and analysis on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 9:54 P.M. ET/ 8:54 P.M. CT. On-air political analysts will include Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, an assistant dean for civic engagement and a lecturer at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin, Alfonso Aguilar, president of Latino Partnership for Conservative Principles and Clarissa Martinez, deputy vice president, policy and advocacy at UnidosUS, a Latino civic engagement organization.

Live Spanish-language broadcasts of the virtual convention each night from 9 P.M. to 11 P.M. on Noticias Telemundo's digital platforms, including the NOTICIAS TELEMUNDO mobile app, NoticiasTelemundo.com and Noticias Telemundo's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

and Noticias Telemundo's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter A live blog on NoticiasTelemundo.com with up-to-the-minute updates, including highlights and analysis of each convention day. Noticias Telemundo's digital coverage will also include video highlights plus a daily rundown of key issues for Latino voters.

with up-to-the-minute updates, including highlights and analysis of each convention day. Noticias Telemundo's digital coverage will also include video highlights plus a daily rundown of key issues for Latino voters. Noticias Telemundo's social-first franchise, #PolitiQUÉ, released an episode explaining the role conventions play in presidential elections.

The convention coverage falls under DECISION 2020, Telemundo's national, year-long multiplatform news and civic engagement initiative launched early in the year that spans across Telemundo's national network and local stations.

Telemundo's dedicated landing page for DECISION 2020 election resources and voter registration information can be found at Telemundo.com/decision2020.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You