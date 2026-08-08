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Warner Bros. has confirmed that a live-action movie based on THE JETSONS is officially moving forward, according to a report by Will Ganss during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment. Ganss shared the update as one of the day's buzziest entertainment stories, noting that the beloved animated series, which originally debuted in 1962, is being reimagined for a new live-action treatment.

Jim Carrey is attached to star in the project, bringing his name to a film that reworks the futuristic cartoon family known for flying cars and robotic helpers. The Pop News segment did not go into further plot or casting specifics beyond confirming Carrey's involvement and the project's development status.

Details on a release timeline, director, or supporting cast for the live-action JETSONS movie have not yet been announced. The project remains in its early stages, with Warner Bros. confirming only that the film is in the works and that Carrey is set to headline the adaptation.

The news follows earlier reporting on Carrey's attachment to the project. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, TODAY first revealed that Carrey was set to star in the live-action reimagining, with further plot and casting details still to be disclosed as the production moves forward.

More on Good Morning America Recent Articles Jim Carrey's Live-Action THE JETSONS Movie Confirmed By Warner Bros.

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