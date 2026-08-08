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Paramount+ has put together a retrospective video revisiting some of the most memorable eating challenges in SURVIVOR history, pulling footage from seven different seasons of the long-running competition series. The compilation moves chronologically through the show's evolution, starting with Survivor: Borneo (Season 1) and continuing through Survivor: The Amazon (Season 6), Survivor: Pearl Islands (Season 7), Survivor: All-Stars (Season 8), Survivor: China (Season 15), Survivor: Caramoan (Season 26), and Survivor: Ghost Island (Season 36).

The video is structured as a straightforward archive piece, with timestamps guiding viewers directly to each season's featured challenge rather than offering new commentary or interviews. Eating challenges have long been a recurring staple of the series, often testing contestants' willingness to consume unusual foods in exchange for rewards or advantages in the game, and this compilation gathers those moments across the show's run.

By spanning from Season 1 through Season 36, the clip highlights how the format has persisted as a fixture of SURVIVOR even as the show's cast, locations, and rules have shifted over the years. The selection covers a range of settings, from the show's earliest days in Borneo to its more recent Ghost Island installment, giving viewers a broad sense of how the challenge type has been used throughout the series.

SURVIVOR is available to stream on Paramount+, with the platform continuing to promote archival content from the series alongside its library of past seasons.

More on Paramount Recent Articles SURVIVOR Revisits Its Most Grueling Eating Challenges Across Seven Seasons

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