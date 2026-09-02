Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP

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National touring sensation Nimesh Patel hits Netflix with his long-awaited stand-up special, filmed at the historic Lincoln Theater in Washington DC in front of four sold out crowds. The special, NIMESH PATEL: BUY THE DIP, premieres globally on September 22, 2026, only on Netflix.



NIMESH PATEL MAKES HIS NETFLIX ONE-HOUR STAND-UP DEBUT WITH BUY THE DIP









In addition to writing and performing his best material yet, Nimesh Patel also serves as Executive Producer. The special was Directed and Executive Produced by Mookie Thompson. Daniel Powell, Alex Bach, Natalya Yonathan are also Executive Producers.

About the special: In this hilarious, no-punches-pulled special, Nimesh takes aim at the absurdity of parenting, the insanity of his Indian family, and the rampant corruption in DC.

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