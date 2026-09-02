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Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP

Mookie Thompson directed and executive produced the special, with Patel also serving as executive producer.

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Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP

National touring sensation Nimesh Patel hits Netflix with his long-awaited stand-up special, filmed at the historic Lincoln Theater in Washington DC in front of four sold out crowds. The special, NIMESH PATEL: BUY THE DIP, premieres globally on September 22, 2026, only on Netflix.

Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP Image
NIMESH PATEL MAKES HIS NETFLIX ONE-HOUR STAND-UP DEBUT WITH BUY THE DIP

Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP Image

Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP Image

Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP Image

Photos: Nimesh Patel to Make Netflix Stand-Up Debut With BUY THE DIP Image

In addition to writing and performing his best material yet, Nimesh Patel also serves as Executive Producer. The special was Directed and Executive Produced by Mookie Thompson. Daniel Powell, Alex Bach, Natalya Yonathan are also Executive Producers.

About the special: In this hilarious, no-punches-pulled special, Nimesh takes aim at the absurdity of parenting, the insanity of his Indian family, and the rampant corruption in DC.

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