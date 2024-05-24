Niko Moon, Jon Pardi, Martin Kove & More Stars Come Together For a Good Cause (Exclusive)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As National Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end shortly, country music's finest and Hollywood's elite came together with big smiles on their faces for a good cause on Thursday, May 23rd in Nashville, TN at Soho House.

BroadwayWorld was there as 'Better Days' country singer Niko Moon celebrated the ongoing success of his new non-profit The Happy Cowboy Foundation alongside his friends and partners. "The Happy Cowboy Foundation believes that mental health care should be a basic human right. We are committed to raising awareness, educating and providing access to affordable care to those in need, while supporting programs focused on mental health resources. By investing in this movement your donation goes directly to closing the gap between needing help and getting help," reads a mission statement on the charity's website.

With Happy Cowboy Foundation partners from To Write Love On Her Arms, NAMI, Wounded Warrior Project, DirecTV and others on hand, Moon, his wife Anna, tour director Quinton Kelley, celebrity friends, family and board members walked the foundation's "yellow carpet" before enjoying an evening of celebration all in the name of love and positivity.

The Karate Kid / Cobra Kai star Martin Kove, singer Jon Pardi and his wife Summer Pardi, Power Ranger Steve Cardenas, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, Bachelor franchise stars Jason Tartick and Carly Waddell, former NHL player Cody Bass, the X-Factor's Emblem3, American Idol's Harper Grace and Trevor Holmes, Australian chart-toppers Sheppard, are just a few of the many stars and musicians who came out to support the cause in Nashville.

Also announced at the event was Moon and his business partner Zack Teperman's new healthy & premium water beverage company, Happy Himalayan, which infuses pink himalayan salt into Artesian water for a crisp and refreshing taste. The beverage company announced at the event that some proceeds from all sales moving forward will be donated directly back to The Happy Cowboy Foundation.

The overall event captured the essence of what it means when people come together to help one another. As Niko Moon said to conclude the evening from the Soho stage, "It feels so good. Tonight is all about helping people find peace of mind and having fun again."

